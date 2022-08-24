Refugee family celebrates Independence Day in Ukraine
A Ukrainian family that fled to Shropshire during the war with Russia has returned home in time to mark Independence Day.
Student Nastya Mytiukova settled in Knockin near Oswestry in April with her mother Natalia and younger sister Liza.
They decided to go back to Ukraine where they were reunited with Nastya's grandparents and father.
She said the change in Kyiv, where they stayed, showed how "broken" the country was compared to 2021's celebrations.
Independence Day is usually marked with a massive military parade through the city centre, however all public events have been banned for fear they could be a target for Russian missiles.
"We watched the president's speech, which is traditional for Independence Day and then it was a video of the celebrations last year," Ms Mytiukova said.
"It makes us understand how happy we were feeling last year and how broken we are feeling now."
Ms Mytiukova arrived in Knockin with her family in April and were among more than 400 refugees to move in with sponsors in the county.
She said their time in Shropshire had been an "interesting experience" but a "happy time".
"Now we are sitting here, drinking tea and talking with our grandparents," she said. "We are telling them how it was living in Shropshire - it was very unusual, a good time."
The family returned to Ukraine earlier this month because they were missing those left behind "so much".
"My dad, he was working here, a lot of my friends have already returned and also my sister will start her education from 1 September," she said.
"We were feeling that we needed to be here and we were missing everything here."
