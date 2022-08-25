Alternative sites considered for new Shrewsbury medical hub
- Published
Alternative locations are being considered for a new medical hub in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council says.
Under the plans, six GP practices would be based together from 2025, alongside health, social care, voluntary and community services.
But some patients have raised concerns about transport access at a location identified on Oteley Road.
Shropshire Council said it was looking into transport options as well other possible sites for the hub.
If approved, Marysville, South Hermitage, Marden, The Beeches, Belvidere and Claremont Bank practices would become part of the new Shrewsbury Health Hub.
It is estimated up to 60,000 people could be affected by the move, which has sparked criticism from some patients, politicians and retired doctors.
Public consultation
Dr Charlotte Hart, clinical lead for the project, has previously said letting local GP services continue as they are is "not an option", but that no final decisions have yet been taken on the hub.
A public consultation is expected to open in the autumn.
The current surgeries range between 2.6 miles (4.2km) and 0.8 miles (1.3km) from the favoured site, in Meole Brace.
On Thursday, councillor Simon Jones, cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said the local authority was aware of the transport concerns and wanted to ensure that any proposed site was suitable and accessible.
"The council has always been clear that good public transport links to this site would be key, and is looking into potential transport options for the site," he said.
"The council is also aware of concerns around the location of the proposed site, and as such is proactively working with NHS (NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin) to help identify if there are any other alternative site options in the Shrewsbury area that could help address these issues and also meet the requirements for the hub."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk