Hot air balloons prepare for Telford fiesta lift-off
Hot air balloons will return to the skies as part of a town's annual festival.
Telford Balloon Fiesta began on Friday, with weather-dependant launches due to take place at 06:00 BST on Saturday and Sunday.
More than 25 hot air balloons are due to be part of the event, with the town's rearranged carnival parade also set for Sunday.
Councillor Eileen Callear said the free events would be "fabulous".
The carnival was moved to this weekend after being called off due to extreme heat in July.
Other entertainment includes music from Shropshire Music Awards, a flight simulator, circus performances, and motorcycle display teams.
Telford & Wrekin Council said it hoped this year's event would be the "biggest and best yet".
"This is a highlight in the events calendar for Telford & Wrekin Council as we know it attracts regional visitors as well as thousands of our residents in the borough."
