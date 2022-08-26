More controlled explosions in Shropshire village
More controlled explosions have been carried out in a Shropshire village.
A dozen homes were evacuated on Thursday evening after ordnance was found and subjected to controlled explosions by a disposal team.
West Mercia Police since confirmed the experts were called into action again overnight and on Friday morning.
A 100m cordon was put in place around the discovery site - a section of Minsterley Road in Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury.
The force said it hoped to have the incident "wrapped up soon".
The nature of the ordnance has not been confirmed.
Residents on Minsterley Road had originally been allowed to return to their homes at 21:00 BST on Thursday following controlled detonations.
The first discovery was made some hours before.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were initially called to deal with a hazardous material at about 16:00 BST, which also led to the closure of the A488 through Pontesbury.
