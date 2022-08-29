Roads closed as firefighters tackle Whittington house blaze
Roads have been closed while firefighters tackle a blaze at a house.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a property in Park Green in Whittington, near Oswestry in Shropshire, at 08:25 BST.
In total, four appliances have been sent to the scene from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury, along with West Mercia Police.
Roads around the area have been closed, it said, with motorists advised to avoid the area.
