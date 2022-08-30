Two dead and four injured in Claverley car crash
Two men have died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
It happened in Long Common in Claverley, Shropshire, near to the Wolverhampton border, at about 15:58 BST on Monday.
The pair who died were in the same car, with four people from the second vehicle taken to hospital, including two adults and two children.
"A further adult was assessed at the scene but was able to be discharged," West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
It added: "On arrival, crews discovered two men in a critical condition, both from the same car.
"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene."
The two adults from the other car were taken to Russell's Hall Hospital in Dudley and the children were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital, all with injuries not said to be life threatening.
