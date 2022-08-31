Michael James Lloyd: Tribute to motorcyclist killed in Telford crash
A motorcyclist killed in a crash has been remembered as "a real character who was loved by all who knew him".
Michael James Lloyd, 62, known as Mick, died at the junction of Dawley Green Way and Old Park Roundabout in Telford on 9 August.
In a tribute, his family said there was "never a dull moment" around him and he always had a story or joke to tell.
At the time of the crash, police arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police said a silver Peugeot 308 had been travelling south towards the Dawley Bank roundabout when it had crashed with Mr Lloyd's motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.
A female passenger on the motorcycle had to be airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"Dad loved to travel," Mr Lloyd's family said in a statement issued through West Mercia Police.
"He and his lovely wife were always planning their next adventure in the camper van or on the Harley.
"He certainly knew how to live life to the fullest. He was positive, charismatic, adventurous and charming. He had many hobbies such as fishing, camping, hiking and bike-riding to name just a few."
The family added that Mr Lloyd would be "greatly missed and always remembered".
