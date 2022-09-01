Three charged after boy stabbed in Oswestry park
Three teenagers have been charged over a boy's stabbing.
The 17-year-old was seriously injured when he was attacked on the Brynhafod playing field near Welsh Walls in Oswestry in the early hours of 16 August, West Mercia Police said.
The accused trio face charges of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
They appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 19 August where they were bailed.
Amy Lewis, 19, of New Park Road, Shrewsbury, Jack Davison, 18, of New Century Court, Oswestry, and a 16-year-old from Oswestry, who cannot be named due to their age, are set to appear at the same court on 19 September.
