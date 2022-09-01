Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year.
Dylan Price's body was found on the on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September.
A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by a vehicle, police said.
A man in his 50s was arrested earlier by police officers on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and sending malicious communications.
West Mercia Police said a 42-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving had been released with no further action and officers were satisfied he was not involved.
The force continues to appeal for information following Dylan's death on 19 September 2021 and urged anyone who may know something or who has dash-cam footage to report it.
