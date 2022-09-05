Dylan Price: Man arrested over Shropshire road death is bailed
A man arrested in connection with the death of a teenager on a country road in Shropshire has been bailed.
The body of 17-year-old Dylan Price was found on the B4385 Brampton Road, near Bishop's Castle, in September 2021.
A man in his 50s was arrested on Thursday by police officers on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and sending malicious communications.
West Mercia Police said he had since been bailed and inquiries continued.
It previously said it continued to appeal for information following Dylan's death on 19 September last year and urged anyone who may know something or who had dashcam footage to report it.
