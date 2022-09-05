More suspected explosives found at former Shrewsbury barracks
Another suspected unexploded device has been discovered at a housing development on a former army base.
It is at least the fourth time Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers have been called to the old Copthorne Barracks in Shrewsbury.
A 100m cordon has been in place at the end of Eardley Close since 14:00 BST.
In July, developer Bellway said people's gardens would be checked after a series of mortar bombs were discovered.
At the time, it said a risk assessment during the planning stage considered the chance of finding ordnance was low, as the base had not held ammunition.
It speculated that the items may have been brought back from a training exercise.
Bellway plans to build 200 homes in all at the barracks site, which was closed by the Ministry of Defence in 2012.
