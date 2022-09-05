Telford Child Abuse: Lessons need to be learned from inquiry, says MP
Nationwide lessons must be learned from a probe into the sexual exploitation of children in Telford, ministers have heard.
The investigation, led by Tom Crowther QC, found more than 1,000 children were abused over a 30-year period amid police and council failings.
Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, says she hopes the inquiry can be "disseminated right across the country".
The Home Office says the failings "demand a swift and strong response".
"It is always very hard to listen to stories because they are really heart-rending," DUP MP for Strangford, Jim Shannon, said during a debate in the House of Commons.
"Every police force, every authority, every public body can learn from this report."
Ms Allan commended West Mercia Police's apology for their failings but was critical of the local council's response.
She urged them to "work together with our community to implement all the inquiry's recommendations".
"I hope that CSE (child sexual exploitation) victims and survivors in Telford and elsewhere feel confident that they are now being taken seriously," the Conservative Telford MP said.
"Together they have been able to shine a light on this issue and that no-one anywhere is going to be complacent anywhere about CSE in the future."
Had police "done its most basic job" in acting on reports of such crime, unnecessary suffering and deaths of children may have been avoided, the report found.
CSE reportedly went "unchecked" because of failures to investigate offenders and protect children amid fears probes into Asian men would "inflame racial tensions".
Both the council and police have apologised to victims.
Home Office minister Amanda Solloway said: "The government is ensuring that lessons are learned right across England and Wales through our strategic national approach.
"We're working across central and local government, law enforcement and the wider criminal justice system, and continue to be recognised as a global leader in addressing this threat."
"Victims and survivors have been failed in the past, and that is absolutely utterly unacceptable."
