Around 80 jobs lost in Shropshire fruit firm Jupiter Marketing Limited collapse
Around 80 jobs have been lost after a Shropshire fruit supplier collapsed due to soaring costs and the war in Ukraine.
Jupiter Marketing Limited has been based in Newport since 2002 and supplies supermarkets, including Lidl.
A grower, importer and wholesaler of fruit, the firm has operations in Chile, Europe and South Africa.
But directors of the UK entity filed for administration on Monday and a buyer is now being sought.
Administrators Interpath Advisory said inflation across all the company's operating regions and "dramatic" rises in shipping costs had contributed to the collapse.
'Number of challenges'
They also cited energy prices and the war in Ukraine as significant factor in the decision, with its supply line to Russia - which is understood to be a major consumer of lemons - hit by sanctions.
Interpath said most of Jupiter Marketing Limited's 85 staff members were made redundant, but a small number of people had been retained to assist the administrators.
Tim Bateson, Interpath Advisory director and joint administrator, said: "Unfortunately, following new investment in March this year, the business has faced a number of geopolitical and economic challenges which has ultimately led to its downfall.
"Our immediate priority is to support all employees affected by redundancy with the information they require to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Office."
The company supplies grapes, citrus fruit, pineapple, kiwi and avocadoes, along with prepared fruit snacking pots.
