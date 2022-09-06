Liz Truss: 'Who is going to help me?' ask Telford residents
By Jennifer McKiernan
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
It's been two months since Boris Johnson quit as prime minister and kicked off an eight-week leadership contest.
Now the new prime minister Liz Truss has walked through the famous front door of No 10 Downing Street, she has pledged to "deliver".
But she'll be faced with an intimidating inbox.
BBC Shropshire went out to Oakengates in Telford to find out what people want their new prime minister to prioritise.
Anthony Ellis, 57, said action was well overdue and the Conservatives "can't just abandon the country" to crown a new leader instead of tackling the energy crisis.
"I think this big announcement has had eight weeks to be sorted," he said. "It should be now, but there is no sense of urgency here and people are getting worried and stressed.
"I go to work, I don't get any help from the government, but who is going to help me?
"If [energy bills] go to £7,000 that's a lot of money out of anybody's salary."
Registered nurse Doreen Ajyei, 26, said Ms Truss needed to tackle long waiting times across the NHS.
"She needs to pay attention to the NHS and everything within the health sector," she said.
"There are long GP waiting lists and waiting for paramedics to come and see your loved ones.
"These waiting times are very, very long so I just hope that her mindset goes on to the NHS and I'm surer a lot of people can relate to that."
Petrol costs were the biggest issue for Mohammad Jaran, a machine operator, who added he couldn't understand how electricity was cheaper in a third world country than in the UK.
"She should prioritise the cost of fuel and chop it down because it's ridiculous," he said.
"Basically companies are making more profit than they should, so it should be regularised - not just set by so-called organisations but reduced and subsidised.
"The tax is too much on fuel, mainly petrol and diesel but electricity and gas as well."
Mum-of-two April Brookes, 26, said nursery fees, food and energy bills were her main worries, especially with the expected rise in electricity and gas next month.
"The price of everything is just extortionate," she said. "Some families go to work and can't even afford to put food on the table or pay energy bills.
"I'm a single mum so obviously I work, I have to pay nursery fees and all my bills and stuff and then feeding them as well.
"I can just about get through and I probably would struggle."
Children with special educational needs should get particular attention from Ms Truss, said retired teacher Sue Broughton, 72.
"In many ways obviously she's got to help people with energy and the costs of living but I hope she doesn't lose sight of the bigger things that are going to determine the country's future, in particular education," she said.
"I used to be a teacher for the deaf and certainly, when I look across the country and indeed this county and Telford and Wrekin, the services are always under threat and there are certainly a lot fewer teachers in special needs than 10 years ago.
"She needs to make it a truly inclusive education system, putting the money in there for children with special educational needs."
Finding a solution to the cost of living crisis was undoubtedly the main issue for 66-year-old John Moores.
He said: "They've got to do something about the fuel crisis and the cost of living going up so much but how they're going to do it, I don't know, and I don't know where they get the money from."