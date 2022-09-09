Queen devoted her life 'to the service of her people'
- Published
People in Shropshire have paid tribute to the Queen's sense of duty, but also her ability to put people at ease.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.
Anna Turner, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, said she felt "a loss and emptiness" at hearing the news.
Books of condolence are opening at churches and other locations across the county, while memorial services are also being organised.
Speaking to BBC Radio Shropshire, Anna Belyavin, 34, from Shrewsbury, said the Queen had "represented a lot for the country".
"For a lot of people, all we've known is having her as head of the monarchy. So it's going to be a very strange transition for a lot of us," she said.
"She's kind of been a bit of stability in life and obviously there's a lot of things going on in the country at the moment and this is just another thing to cope with and throw into the mix."
More than 35,000 people gathered at RAF Cosford in 2012 as she and the Duke of Edinburgh attended a pageant marking the Diamond Jubilee.
Mrs Turner said the pair had loved the event and had been particularly amused by a carnival float representing the old Silhouette underwear factory in Market Drayton, complete with women wearing nothing more than heritage corsetry.
Among those to meet the Queen in more surprising circumstances were members of the Brimfield and Little Hereford Bowls Club, based near Ludlow.
Playing a match against a Royal Household team at Windsor as part of a 25th anniversary tour nine years ago, Barbara Griffiths said the monarch had turned up unannounced.
"She drove herself down there, with a bodyguard of course, but she just arrived to look at a tree that had been recently planted," Mrs Griffiths said.
"The game just stopped and she shook everyone's hand, made time for everyone and spoke to us all.
"She was just fantastic, so natural. Then the game carried on and she watched a bit of it... before driving herself off again - it was so surreal."
North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said the Queen was "loved by millions", adding "when turbulence rocked the nation... the Queen remained a beacon of calmness and solidity whose natural leadership reassured a nation."
Telford MP Lucy Allan thanked her for her "life of service and devotion to the nation", while Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said she had been an "inspiration, and guiding presence in public life".
Mrs Turner said above all else, the Queen had undertaken the "role of head of state with dedication and determination".
"I know we'll miss her hugely for the stability she gave the country," she said.
"She devoted her whole life to the service of her people, which was the promise she made on her 21st birthday when she was in South Africa."
Some tourist venues in Shropshire, including the RAF Museum at Cosford, have closed as a mark of respect.
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Richard Sheehan said he was "greatly saddened" to hear the news of the Queen's death, describing her as "a great supporter of business and enterprise".
Telford and Wrekin Council said it would be opening an online book of condolence, as well as a physical one at Southwater, with leader Shaun Davies describing the Queen's death as "a great national loss" and a sad day for the whole country.
His counterpart, Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, said the Queen had "dedicated her entire life to the betterment and service of our country and its people".
St Laurence's Church, in Ludlow, has opened a book of condolence and said a special memorial service would be held at 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Shrewsbury Abbey will also be holding a service on Saturday 17 September, while a book of condolence is opening at Shrewsbury Castle.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk