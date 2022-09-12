Telford planning to mark start of King Charles III's reign
- Published
People in Telford have been promised events to mark the start of the reign of King Charles III.
Local authority leader Shaun Davies said it was important that his service to the nation was honoured with events in the coming "days and months".
He said the Queen's death was a situation that "none of us in public life have ever had to deal with".
He said he hoped people would also get involved in memorial events for the monarch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.