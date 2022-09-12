Worcester Cathedral extends opening times in Queen's memory
- Published
A cathedral has extended its opening times so members of the public can pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Worcester Cathedral will be open from 10:00 to 19:00 BST every day until 19 September.
People can sign a book of condolence, light candles and leave flowers.
"We pray for the Royal Family in their time of grief," said the Dean of Worcester, the Very Reverend Peter Atkinson.
The cathedral will also hold a service of thanksgiving on Sunday 18 September at 16:00.
On the same day, the cathedral bells will be rung fully-muffled before both the eucharist at 10:30 and the service of thanksgiving.
Worcester Cathedral said this was only ever performed for the death of a monarch.
On the day of the Queen's funeral, 19 September, the over four-tonne Bourdon Bell will toll for 30 minutes before the service, then a half-muffled peal will follow the funeral, as a memorial.
"We give thanks to God for her life of selfless and unstinting service, to which she dedicated herself at her Coronation," Dean Atkinson said.
"We give thanks too for her inspiring Christian witness."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk