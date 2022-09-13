The Newport businesses closing for Queen's funeral bank holiday
By Robert Trigg
BBC Radio Shropshire
- Published
Many businesses are set to close to the public on Monday as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
One Shropshire business owner said she could lose "hundreds of pounds" but that to close was the right decision.
Nikki Witty, owner of Pulse Fitness dance studio in Newport, said she had also closed her doors the day after the Queen's death was announced.
"I'm ex-forces and my son is in the forces so I closed out of respect straight away that day," she said.
"[The Queen] means a lot to me, the way that she's been the past 70 years, and how she brings the community together," she explained.
"I do think that most of the businesses will be closed, but some of the hospitality business will probably open in the evening."
Julie Gradwell, from Artworx Gallery, said she would be shutting, preferring to spend the day at home with family and "taking in the events of the day".
"We wouldn't expect to have any people out there wanting to shop," she added.
The gallery has been displaying pictures of the royal family in the window since the death was announced.
"It's been so lovely, we've had people outside the gallery just standing, watching, reminiscing - it's been joyful it really has."
The co-owner of What Women Want clothing store, Julie Watkiss, also said she would be watching the "momentous day" at home.
"There was no doubt that we would open at all," she said.
"It's just the pomp and ceremony I love and the fashions of her and just following her through the decades, oh and her jewels of course.
"There was always been something bright and beautiful about her. "