Telford College hosts parade in Queen Elizabeth II tribute

Neilla Lunteka
A-level student Neilla Lunteka read messages from the college's book of condolence

Hundreds of students in Telford paid tribute to the Queen by taking part in a commemorative parade on their campus, ahead of the monarch's funeral.

The event on Friday was hosted by Telford College and attended by Shropshire Deputy Lord Lieutenant Sir Edward Tate.

Students currently training for careers in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force were all on parade.

A poem honouring the Queen was read aloud by student Prince Ahmed Andani.

Telford College
Hundreds of students and staff gathered for the parade

Messages written by pupils and staff in the college's book of condolence were read to the crowd by A-level student Neilla Lunteka.

They included: "Thank you for the last 70 years; the love, kindness and dedication you have shown to us all... thank you for the 70 years you gave to our people - you will be so sadly missed."

Telford College
The parade was made up of the college's public services students

Sir Edward said it had been a "moving experience" to see so many young people come together in memory of the late monarch.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a unifying figure who, with unshakeable faith, was a moral compass living alongside us," he said.

"She represented not only duty and courage, but warmth, compassion, and a living reminder of our collective past."

Neilla Lunteka and Prince Ahmed Andani (right) both took part in the event

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest opened the commemoration by saying: "There is no doubt that the Queen will leave a lasting impression on us all - our country, and the world.

"The Queen, a universal icon, has gone through a century of history without weakening, and never giving up. She became the most famous face and most admired woman in the world - an example to us all.

"She showed such devotion, commitment, and sheer sense of duty to our country. On behalf of everyone at Telford College, we say thank you."

Telford College
Sir Edward Tate described the event as a "moving experience"

