Shrewsbury residents call plans for new Travelodge an 'eyesore'
Plans to build a new hotel in Shrewsbury town centre have been labelled an "eyesore" by some local residents.
Travelodge plans to build an 83-room hotel on the current Barker Street car park, between Rowley's House and Claremont Baptist Church.
The firm said there was a lack of hotel accommodation in the town centre.
However, some residents questioned the suitability of the site, owned by Morris & Co.
Rowleys House, next to the car park dates back to the 1500s and Historic England said it was thought to be the oldest brick building in the town.
Speaking to BBC Radio Shropshire, one resident said the proposed hotel design was "not really in keeping with the black and white buildings".
Some also suggested it would remove vital parking spaces, while the nearby Premier Inn already provided enough hotel rooms for visitors.
However, Travelodge said there were only 414 hotel rooms available in the town, while its proposed development would employ about 20 people.
It added it would be built to high levels of energy efficiency, with materials to complement the town centre.
