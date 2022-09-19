Queen's funeral: Shropshire pubs and churches welcome community
- Published
People across Shropshire came together to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
Churches, pubs and community halls opened their doors for those who wished to pay their last respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch.
As the nation observed a moment of silence at the end of the service, Oswestry town centre became quiet, with shops and businesses already shut.
One place of worship streamed events on a big screen.
Offering refreshments as well as the broadcast, Albert Road Evangelical Church, Oswestry, gave people the chance to reflect collectively on the life of the Queen.
"A lot of people are full of grief today and we wanted to share it with other people so they have the opportunity to meet and not feel alone," church elder Roy Whittle said.
"Whether you are of faith or no faith it doesn't matter, the Queen was special to everyone."
In Telford, about 50 people gathered to watch the funeral at St George's Sport and Social Club.
Among them was former Royal Marine Reg Poole, 96, who said he felt an "affinity" with the Queen as they shared the same birth year.
Mr Poole said of the venue to BBC Radio Shropshire: "I helped to build this place and I am always at home here."
The war veteran added: "It is a sad occasion but I wanted to be here to see the funeral service, I think she has been wonderful."
Mr Poole's best friend Andrew Guy, 56, also watched the ceremony at the club and said it gave the community the opportunity to come together.
In Albrighton, St Mary Magdalene Church also opened its doors to allow residents to watch the service in the company of others.
Mary Thomas, the vicar, said: "In my lifetime, I may never see this again so it is about remembering history and the wonderful things [the Queen] did for us."
Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew "Vern" Stokes, from Coalbrookdale in Telford, was in charge of all the military and ceremonial aspects of the state funeral.
Ahead of the coffin's procession, he was met by a ripple of applause as he carried out an inspection of the Mall.