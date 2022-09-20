Queen's funeral: Telford woman's 'mind-blowing' invitation
- Published
A woman who set up a dyslexia support group said it was "mind-blowing" to have attended the Queen's funeral.
Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE was one of 200 recipients of Jubilee honours chosen to be at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
She said although it was not a family funeral, she still cried because of the respect she had for the Queen.
Ms Wilkinson, from Telford, Shropshire, added her "heart went out" to the Royal Family, because they had to grieve "with all those strangers".
The invitation came on Friday and took her by surprise, she said.
"I had a phone call in the queue at Costa, with my mum, and realised when they said it was from the Palace I needed to go outside to take the call."
Miss Wilkinson said she asked for time to process the information.
"I can't believe that in all honesty as a dyslexic, autistic, single parent, who some people in the past have looked down on, how have I ended up in this position?" she said.
After accepting the invitation, she took a train to London, arriving three hours before the service and found, to her surprise, she was allowed to choose her seat, within the area set aside for her.
She said the emotions of the occasion were difficult to explain, adding she could not "think of the adequate word to describe it".
Ms Wilkinson set up the Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultancy in 2007, with the goal of "teaching as many people in Shropshire" about the condition.
The 50-year-old said she had since trained more than 2,000 professionals. She was awarded the MBE for her work in June.
Ms Wilkinson said that as with any funeral "the bit that gets you" was the moment the family arrived, but Monday's occasion was different because of the enormous public interest.
"My heart goes out to the Royal Family because I couldn't imagine burying your mother, grandmother, great grandmother, with all those strangers there," she said.
She added the moment when the coffin was brought in was "horrid" and she was glad to have brought a handkerchief with her.
But she said the occasion "was really about the respect that she was held in by so many people across the world".
