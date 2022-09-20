Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation.
The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday.
Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from Yorkshire, are charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs.
Appearing before magistrates courts, they are due before crown courts next month.
Mr Iqbal, from Coventry Road, appeared before magistrates in Walsall last week. He is due at Birmingham Crown Court on 14 October.
Mr Worby and Mr Depass, both from West Royd Road in Shipley, West Yorkshire, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme on Friday.
They are due at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 17 October.
