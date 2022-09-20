Dylan Price: Family's plea on country lane victim's birthday
- Published
The family of a boy who was killed on a country lane have released a fresh appeal for more information on what would have been his 19th birthday.
Dylan Price was found dead on the B4385 Brampton Road, in Bishop's Castle, Shropshire, in the early hours of 19 September last year.
A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by a vehicle, police said.
"As a family we will never be the same again," they said.
"We have just one wish today, beyond having Dylan back, and that is that someone please come forward and give the police the information, any information, that can help them and us bring an end to this terribly painful time," his family said in a statement.
'Hole in our lives'
A man in his 50s arrested earlier this month on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and sending malicious communications, has been released on police bail.
"Birthdays are supposed to be a time for joy and looking forward and while we will try today to remember all the wonderful things about him that we all loved, we can't escape from the hole in our lives left by his absence," his family said.
"Happy Birthday Dylan."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk