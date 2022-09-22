Road safety cash for Shropshire secures new cameras and officers
Up to £900,000 is to be spent on road safety across Shropshire.
The funding will be used by West Mercia Police to buy more advanced mobile camera equipment, two new vans and fund almost a dozen road safety officers.
About £150,000 will go towards tackling inappropriate speed and driver behaviour.
West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he was proud of the investment and it would have an impact on many people's lives.
Working with several agencies across West Mercia, the road safety team will aim to reduce crashes and casualties in Shropshire and Telford through speed enforcement, road safety education and training courses.
"It is a sad fact that too many people die or are seriously injured on our roads," Mr Campion said.
"This huge investment of £900,000 into vital road safety measures is something I am extremely proud of, as I know it will have a direct impact on so many people's lives in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin."
