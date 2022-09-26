Home Bargains basement flood prompts Oswestry power cuts
- Published
Hundreds of homes have been left without power after an electrical substation flooded under Home Bargains.
Firefighters were called to pump up to five feet (1.5m) of water from the store basement on Willow Street in Oswestry, Shropshire, in the early hours.
It caused outages on Bailey Street, Arthur Street and surrounding areas, said Scottish Power.
Supplies to a number of customers have been restored, the company added.
But repairs were taking "longer than expected", it said.
Scottish Power said it hoped all customers would be reconnected by 18:00 BST.
Oswestry Library was among those sites to be affected.
UPDATE: We have been informed that the power may not be back on until this afternoon now, because of this, Rhymetime is cancelled for today. We will update once we are able to open. @ShropLibraries @ShropCouncil https://t.co/g9cvS4F17Q— Oswestry Library (@OswestryLibrary) September 26, 2022
The company apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk