Telford: Murder arrest after man in his 60s found dead
- Published
A 36-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Telford.
The victim, in his 60s, was discovered by police early on Wednesday morning at a property in Radnor Court, Leegomery.
West Mercia Police arrested the male suspect in Telford and he remains in police custody.
The force said it is thought to be an isolated incident but there would be an increased police presence as inquiries continue.
Detectives appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening to come forward.
