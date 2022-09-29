Greenfields: No confidence call over Shrewsbury park land sale
By Rob Trigg
BBC Radio Shropshire
- Published
Campaigners are calling for a vote of no confidence in two council bosses after a vote to delay negotiations to buy back part of a local park.
Greenfields Community Group has been trying to reclaim the land in Shrewsbury after it was sold by the town council in 2017.
The council admitted failings over the sale, amid a row over whether the land is part of the recreation ground.
On Monday councillors voted to delay negotiations to buy it back.
Council leader Alan Mosley had the casting vote as councillors narrowly decided to wait until after a Supreme Court hearing in December.
Campaigners said Mr Mosley and Town Clerk Helen Ball had gone back on their promise to return the land to the public.
The BBC has approached both of them for a response.
Shrewsbury Town Council was criticised in a judicial review and by auditors for failing to identify the status of the land before selling it. to developers - it is earmarked for 15 homes.
The judicial review found the local authority "failed to take reasonable steps" to establish before the sale whether the site was part of the recreation ground - which it "very likely" was.
Legal fees and an Independent inquiry have already cost tax payers tens of thousands of pounds.
Alex Phillips, Conservative councillor for Bagley Ward, Shrewsbury Town Council, who voted to negotiate before the court hearing, said "closing the door on mediation goes against the resolution made by the Town Council in June".
He added that he was "deeply disappointed" in Labour and Green councillors and that "my local residents in Greenfields would be well within their rights to doubt the commitment".
Campaigners said the return of land promised has been "kicked into the long political grass".
Julian Dean, leader of the Green Party at Shrewsbury Town Council, voted to delay negotiations until after the Supreme Court hearing as that was the "advice from barristers, and frankly it would be irresponsible not to follow that advice".
He added that "there will be a limit to what the town council could possibly commit to because there are schemes across the whole town which would be jeopardised".
"Our hearts are with the campaigners, but the town council is right to be cautious," he said.
"We cannot support the writing of a blank cheque for this."
