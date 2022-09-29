Shropshire hospice receives £138k from Bond bike auction
- Published
The auction of a motorbike used in the latest Bond film has raised £138,600 for a Shropshire Hospice.
The Triumph Scrambler, ridden by actor Daniel Craig, was sold by Christie's for more than four times its guide price on Wednesday.
Severn Hospice, which has sites in Telford and Shrewsbury, was chosen by the star as full beneficiary.
Head of fundraising Elodie Home said she was "overwhelmed" by the amount raised.
"We have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend on providing our services and the proceeds from this sale allow us to continue to give our care for free to local people living with incurable illness," she added.
"It isn't every day that you get a Hollywood star shining the light on your charity - and we are so grateful to Daniel for this and for his personal message. Thank you, Mr Bond!"
The stunt bike was ridden by the Bond star in No Time to Die, in a pre-credit chase through the streets of Matera, Italy.
It was modified by the film's stunt coordinator to handle action sequences including being ridden down a flight of stairs.
The lot formed part of a series of auctions marking 60 years of Bond, which raised more than £6.1m for charities.
