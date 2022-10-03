Shrewsbury house fire during renovation work was 'deliberate'
A fire involving two houses in Shropshire was started deliberately, fire investigators have said.
No one was injured in the blaze which broke out just before midnight on Friday at the semi-detached properties on Plex Road in Hadnall, Shrewsbury.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the houses were being renovated at the time of the fire and were both "severely damaged".
West Mercia Police confirmed it was investigating the blaze.
