Rail strike: 'I spend £85 on taxis when trains don't run'
A barber is spending £85 a day on taxis to and from work during rail strikes.
Nyaz Hama Sayeed, who usually travels by train from West Bromwich to his shop in Wellington, Shropshire, said it left him struggling financially.
Aslef and TSSA union members walked out in large-scale disruption across 13 companies on Wednesday.
All services operated by West Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Chiltern have been cancelled.
Mr Sayeed told BBC Radio Shropshire: "I [might] have to move [to Wellington] myself, get a room or something, just go back there two days, three days a week. But... I have to take the kids to school… I don't know what to do to be honest.
"I'm still struggling to pay the bills and rent, house bills. and plus trains. Sometimes you get a weekly train [ticket] and two days they strike, you've lost your money."
Meanwhile, passengers outside Wellington railway station expressed mixed sympathies for workers on strike.
Carl Lee, from Hadley, Telford, said the 24-hour walkout had led him to abandon plans.
"I normally go and see my mum every other week… she's quite old, she lives on her own, so I can't go until the strike is over," he said.
"But I sympathise with the people going on strike because they need the financial support just like everybody else."
However, Dominic Williams, from the Woodside area of the town, said he no longer supported rail workers because of the financial cost of walkouts.
"My step-son goes from Shrewsbury every morning to get a train to Telford.
"We've had to go and pick him up a lot of times from Shrewsbury which, with petrol prices, is absolutely killing us," he said.
"Everyone's struggling. With them saying 'we're struggling', well everyone else is going to struggle even more because they can't get to work."
Unions are in dispute with the government and rail operators over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
Talks are continuing, with further walkouts planned by the TSSA and RMT union members in the coming week.
Revised timetables have been drawn up, with disruption also expected the day after strike dates.
Train driver Nayson Ratcliffe, on Aslef's picket line at Birmingham Moor Street, said he was prepared to wait for a "satisfactory resolution".
"Every time we're here it's costing us a day's pay. We don't get any money back for that. It's not a decision any of us here is taking lightly."
Mick Whelan, general secretary of the Aslef union, said drivers had gone without a pay rise for two years and operators should be more generous.
"It seems to me they've got a wish-list of productivity to keep maintaining their ability to make massive profits and give money to their shareholders, yet not want to give it to the people that generate the money by operating the railways."
Dan Panes, from the Rail Delivery Group, apologised to commuters for the disruption and said train operators and unions were "inching closer" to an understanding.
"Next stages are in the hands of the trade unions. There is not going to be any other solution to this than sitting down and hammering out a deal and that's what we're keen to do from this end," he added.
