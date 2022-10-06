Ukraine war: Shropshire fire crews set to deliver engines
- Published
Volunteers from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are setting off for Poland to deliver fire engines and equipment to colleagues in Ukraine.
Six firefighters will deliver the two decommissioned fire engines along with 250 pieces of kit.
The 1,500-mile trip will see them pass through four countries after setting off from Shrewsbury Fire Station.
They said they were "happy" to help those affected by the war.
"It's not going to be an easy ride and they are giving up their own time to deliver vital, and potentially lifesaving, supplies," chief fire officer Rod Hammerton said.
Each engine will be equipped with a mechanic and a medical support team for the journey.
Along the way, the volunteers will get overnight accommodation in a mixture of homestays and fire stations.
Once the equipment has been delivered to Poland they will return to the UK, before the fire engines and kit are delivered to Ukraine.
