Channel 4 Countdown: 'Absolutely phenomenal' student breaks records
- Published
A university student has broken two records on Channel 4's quiz programme Countdown.
Tom Stevenson, 21, followed up a record score of 154 points by being the first person to progress without losing a round on the show.
The University of Worcester student, of Burford, Shropshire, said he wanted to "prove something" after getting three Ds in his A-levels.
Show host Colin Murray, said it was an "absolutely phenomenal" performance.
Mr Stevenson, who said he suffered from anxiety in pressured situations, said his A-level results had felt like "the end of the world".
He said he thought he had been "hard done by" in those results and wanted to show he was "more than them".
'Went with the flow'
He has been watching Countdown for a number of years and he said he had been developing strategies for winning.
After getting his chance to appear on the show, he said: "I did a bit of practice, mainly because I wanted to avoid being trounced by some sort of 16-year-old whiz-kid who swallowed a dictionary."
As well as beating the previous high-score of 152 points, becoming only the fourth contestant to score more than 1,000 points across a series of episodes, he also also cracked the final conundrum in just three seconds.
He is now through to the final at the end of the year, after going through 120 rounds without a single loss.
Mr Murray joked that if he wins the end of season finals without dropping a round, "we should just cancel the show, because that would be it".
Mr Stevenson said he was aware of the record of 152 points in a round, but was unaware whether his record 154 points, which included three, maximum, nine-letter words, still stood.
"I just went with the flow", he said.