Telford play area to get £70,000 revamp including zip wire
- Published
A Shropshire play area is to undergo a £70,000 revamp.
A 30m (98ft) double zip-wire and 6m (19ft) climbing ropes are among the new pieces of equipment to be installed at Dawley Park in Telford.
A ground-level roundabout suitable for wheelchairs and prams will also be added as part of plans to make the park more accessible, officials said.
Funding for it is part of a £3.75m investment to improve parks, green spaces and play areas in the borough.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it was contributing £50,000 to the upgrade, with the remaining £20,000 provided by Great Dawley Town Council.
Dawley Councillor Bob Wennington said: "Dawley Park play area is well used especially by children from the nearby primary schools but it's brilliant that this new equipment will mean even more children, including those with disabilities, can visit and have fun."
The work should be completed by half term holidays later this month.
A upgrade is also under way at Wombridge skate park, in Oakengates, where new skating features will be added.
And in Wellington an area designed to be used as a TikTok stage will be created at John Broad Avenue as part of an initiative to attract more teenage girls to parks, the borough council said.
