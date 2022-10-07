Fifth callout for bomb squad at Shrewsbury housebuilding site
Police have closed a new homes building site in Shrewsbury as suspected unexploded ordnance has been found.
A 100m safety cordon has been put up around the scene in Copthorne Road and West Mercia Police has urged people to avoid the area.
It is believed to be the fifth time bomb disposal experts have been called to the site.
More than 200 homes are being built on the site of the former army barracks by developer Bellway.
The ex-Ministry of Defence base closed in 2012.
Similar devices were found there in July and September and made safe by controlled explosions.
