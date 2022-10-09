Oswestry: Woman dies in hit-and-run
- Published
A 22-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run in Oswestry.
West Mercia Police said a car mounted a kerb at about 02:50 BST and hit two people outside the Grill Out takeaway on Willow Street.
Both were transferred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance. The woman died shortly after arrival while the second person had minor injuries.
Police said the vehicle, believed to be a light gold or champagne colour Volvo, and its driver are yet to be located.
Detective Inspector Paul Bettison said: "Clearly this is a concerning incident and I'd like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate the vehicle and driver.
"Our thoughts go out to family of the woman who has died as a result of this tragic incident.
"I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV images footage of the incident itself, or the car in the moments leading up to the incident, to please contact us.
"We believe there may have been a number of passengers in the vehicle, and I would also urge them to come forward."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk