Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding .
Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire.
Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including breeding and selling puppies without a licence.
She admitted 17 welfare offences and banned from keeping animals for life.
Her daughter, Kayleigh Bransby also admitted nine offences at the hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates on 6 October and was given an 11-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.
The operation had earned the pair £150,000 since 2017 and caused dozens of animals to suffer, police said.
An investigation was launched after people alerted the RSPCA about animals bought from the pair at White House Farm in Hollins Road and which had become sick.
A raid by the RSPCA and West Mercia Police discovered dozens of neglected animals including an elderly, emaciated King Charles Spaniel, called Teddy, who only had one tooth. Inspectors believed he had been used for breeding. He had to be put to sleep.
The animals been inadequately cared for for at least nine months due to the extent of disease present, a vet said.
These included:
- Fifteen dogs living in unhygienic conditions with limited access to water and bedding
- Eight puppies born to a one-eyed mother dog, found in an outdoor kennel block with no water
- Two cats with significant ear disease
- An African grey parrot with extensive feather loss living in a filthy cage
- A thoroughbred mare called Ruby with severely overgrown hooves.
The horse and both cats were also put to sleep on the advice of a vet.
Dogs and puppies were housed in wooden sheds, pens and kennels, some barely bigger than a large rabbit hutch, said the animal charity and there was also an "overpowering" smell of urine in the property.
The court heard how the mother and daughter were illegally operating an "extensive" commercial dog breeding operation, advertising animals on different website.
A vet said that none of the 41 animals that were seized had been provided with a suitable environment.
About £9,000 in cash was also seized from a safe at the property.
All but three of the animals have since been rehomed, including a dachshund Eric, who was adopted by a police officer who assisted in the operation.
Bransby, 62, was also ordered to pay £42,000 costs following the prosecution by the RSPCA, police said.
The court heard that she had been suffering from physical and mental health issues during the time of the offences.
Her daughter, 31, who also lived at the farm, was given an 11-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months.
She also received a ten-year ban on keeping all animals and was ordered to pay £20,000 costs.
