Rebecca Steer: Further murder arrest after Oswestry hit-and-run
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a 22-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run.
Rebecca Steer was hit by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday.
A second pedestrian, also hit by the vehicle, has been released from hospital, police say.
Two more men, aged 31 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, said West Mercia Police.
A 28-year-old, arrested on Sunday for murder, remains in police custody.
Flowers have been left on the street outside the Grill Out takeaway, in Willow Street, close to where the pair were struck.
Ms Steer, from Llanymynech, which straddles the England-Wales border, about six miles (10km) from Oswestry, died shortly after arriving at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Sunday.
Her family described her as "the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person".
She would be "greatly missed," they said.
"She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for."
Oswestry residents said the town had been left upset and "in shock" at the incident.
