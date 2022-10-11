Rebecca Steer: Pair bailed as Oswestry murder quiz continues
Police are continuing to question two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old woman in a hit-and-run.
Rebecca Steer was struck by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday.
Two more men, aged 31 and 46, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail.
The murder suspects, a 28-year-old arrested on Sunday and a 27-year-old detained on Monday, both from Oswestry, remain in custody.
They are also suspected of attempted murder. A second pedestrian hit by the vehicle has been released from hospital.
Flowers have been left on Willow Street outside the Grill Out takeaway, close to where the pair were struck.
Ms Steer, from Llanymynech, which straddles the England-Wales border about six miles (10km) from Oswestry, died shortly after arriving at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Sunday.
Her family described her as "the most loving, talented and kind-hearted person".
