Murder charge after Rebecca Steer killed in Oswestry hit-and-run
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run.
Rebecca Steer was struck by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday.
Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road in Oswestry, has been charged with the 22-year-old's murder and causing grievous bodily harm.
Ms Steer, who was an undergraduate at Liverpool John Moores University, was described as "a budding talent and admirable young woman".
She had been studying criminal justice at the university and staff said she was "an exceptional student" who held ambitions to become a police officer.
"She was the one that stayed behind to ask questions after every session," a university spokesperson said. "We were privileged to have her as a student."
Ms Steer, from Llanymynech, which straddles the England-Wales border about six miles (10km) from Oswestry, was struck on Willow Street and died in hospital a short while later.
A second pedestrian was also hit by the car but was later discharged from hospital.
Mr McHugh is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.
Another man from Oswestry, aged 28, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed, West Mercia Police said.
