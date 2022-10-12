Homelessness: Support from Shrewsbury Ark is 'unreal'
- Published
People at a centre that supports homeless and rough sleepers have described it as a "crucial" lifeline that offers "unreal" support.
The Ark in Shrewsbury provides food, washing and laundry facilities, as well as counselling and medical services.
One woman, Susan, said she didn't "know where I'd be without it" while another, Mickey, described the help he had received as "absolutely amazing".
Manager Wendy Faulkner said more people had been using the centre recently.
The site in Castle Foregate offers help to homeless people, those in temporary accommodation, and anyone who is vulnerable.
Mickey visits every day to get food and wash his clothes and hopes to go into a supported living scheme soon with regular testing to stay clean.
He has struggled with drug addiction since he was 19 and sofa-surfs between three places.
'Everyone feeling the impact'
"I struggle to live on my own which is why the support of the Ark is such a crucial part of my recovery and life," said the 27-year-old.
"It's been absolutely amazing, the support they've given me has been unreal, along with [that of] my probation, mental health and social workers.
"I've got such a wicked support network. Hands down to this place, I can't say a bad word about it."
Fellow regular Susan is about to be evicted from her temporary accommodation and plans to sleep rough in Shrewsbury to be close to The Ark.
"At least I'll have somewhere to eat, to shower. I don't know where I'd be without it," she said.
"In temporary accommodation there's nowhere to cook so you're always eating cold sandwiches or pasties. Here you get a cooked meal."
Ms Faulkner said as many as 50 people a day were now visiting the centre, including a small number who can't afford to cook and wash at home due to the rising cost of living.
"We're definitely seeing a lot more people coming through our doors, worried at the situation.
"More and more people in temporary accommodation are accessing us, it's not just homeless people here, it's for anyone who's vulnerable and also for working mums and dads who are struggling.
"It's really filtering down, everyone is feeling the impact."
The Ark, which moved to a new premises in March, offers a range of other practical help and services and is open Monday to Friday from 9 until 2.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk