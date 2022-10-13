Shropshire Council plans to go cashless from April
- Published
Shropshire Council is set to go cashless from April next year.
The measure will see cash removed from all its transactions, including council tax payments, parking and theatre tickets.
The move is part of The Shropshire Plan and follows, says the authority, evidence that post-pandemic, fewer people use hard currency.
The council said those wanting to pay bills with cash would still be able to, but only via third-party transactions.
Such payments included those via the Post Office or PayPoint, the council explained.
The Post Office said recently it expected cash usage to rise in the UK due to the cost-of-living crisis and banks closing branches.
In Shifnal in the county, some residents have expressed mixed feelings on the plan.
One woman said that while even small businesses locally had already made the switch, she had concerns for any residents left behind.
Sarah Musgrove, who works in town and lives close by, told BBC Radio Shropshire: "I went to my local shop, which is dead small in a village, and they don't take cash and only have card payment over £5."
But she added: "I think it would be worse for the older generation that aren't as ok with smart phones."
Ms Musgrove, who owns a salon, said 80 per cent of her customers paid using card transactions.
Business owner Stuart Richards agreed it was harder for anyone not online.
He said his own customers either paid by card or cash in his shop, and added he felt that if he did not take cash, "he would lose business".
Another resident, Lincoln Chibge, said he saw both sides of the debate as "due to the Covid pandemic, most things have become cashless and it's understandable why the council would take that initiative".
But he said many businesses were still asking clients to pay with cash and said it was often easier to use "your coins for parking".
The Post Office handled £3.45bn in cash in August, the highest monthly total since it began recording volumes five years ago.
It said many of the cash transactions included personal deposits and withdrawals from Post Office accounts, as well as business use.
The council said it would ensure customers could move to cashless transactions as easily as possible.
Gwilym Butler, the council's cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: "Post-pandemic business evidence is that fewer and fewer people are using cash and cheques to make their day-to-day purchases and complete larger transactions.
"The increased use of banking apps and smart technology by consumers means that most people routinely carry less than £5 in real cash, so we are looking at ways we can adapt and support the switch to the digital economy."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk