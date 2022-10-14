Shrewsbury's leaping salmon perform for photographers
- Published
Photographers have been standing on the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury to capture images of migrating salmon leaping over the town's weir.
The annual salmon migration from the icy Atlantic back to the warmer Severn is under way, with local residents watching the fish leap into the air.
The salmon have to navigate a weir on the journey. It was built in Shrewsbury in 1909 to keep the water level at the right height for pleasure boating on the river, which loops around Shropshire's county town.
Amateur wildlife photographer Mark Underwood struck lucky with photos on his second visit on Monday.
"I went down at 6:30am and stood watching for an hour and a half and saw no leaping salmon," he said.
"I went back at 3:30pm and over the hour I was fortunate to see a salmon leap about every 15 minutes.
"I was over the moon with the shots. It was the first time I had visited the weir to do this and will certainly be going back again in future years."
Fellow photographer Francis Crozier said: "I saw about 10 within an hour on Tuesday, but I know plenty of others who have watched for longer and seen nothing.
"It seems fairly random, but certainly I saw more on Tuesday than in previous years."
The salmon images were shared on the For The Love Of Shrewsbury Facebook page.
Chris Bainger, the Environment Agency's fisheries technical specialist for the Severn, remains keen for a second fish pass to be built at the weir to help the salmon, but admitted that could cost up to £1m.
"The current fish pass for all species on the right bank is sufficient for most fish, such as the shad when they return, but is difficult for salmon to find under certain flow conditions," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk