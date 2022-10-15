Telford and Wrekin councillor to enter House of Lords as Labour peer
- Published
A councillor says he is "honoured and privileged" to enter the House of Lords as a Labour peer.
Kuldip Sahota has been a councillor for 20 years, serving as leader of Telford and Wrekin Council between 2011 and 2015.
Prominent in the local Sikh community, he has also spent two decades working for local charities.
Mr Sahota said he would be "forever grateful" for the trust and support from Telford residents.
"It will be a great honour and a privilege to sit in the House of Lords representing Telford and its different faith communities," Mr Sahota said.
'Well deserved'
"I want to take the opportunity to thank my wife and family for their unstinting support over many many years."
He said he will continue to stand up for the Telford and Wrekin area after taking up his new position.
"As the son of a foundry worker, it has been my pleasure to represent my local community on the council and I pledge to continue to fight for the very best for the borough when I take up my position in the House of Lords."
Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of the authority, said Mr Sahota was a fantastic advocate and servant of the community.
"We are delighted for Kuldip. This is a very well deserved elevation which recognises two decades dedicated to public life in the borough."
