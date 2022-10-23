Ukraine doctor desperate to be reunited with family
- Published
A doctor from Ukraine hopes to be reunited with his family after finding himself in limbo in the UK after the Russian invasion.
Iraqi national Ahmed moved to Ukraine 16 years ago at the age of 18.
After qualifying as a doctor, following in the footsteps of many other Ukrainians, he came to the UK in October 2021 to earn some extra money by doing seasonal work.
February's invasion, however, left his plans of a six-month visit in tatters.
Five months after applying, he is still waiting to hear if his bid for a new visa under the Ukraine Extension Scheme has been successful.
His wife, a Ukraine national, and son hope at some point to join him.
In May they applied to the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but are likewise waiting on a decision.
Russian border
"My wife is calling every day, crying, because we have never been separated," Ahmed said.
He added his family was near the Russian border, in the east of the country, and were "in danger".
The government said thousands of visas had been issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme but extensive security checks were needed.
Since April, Ahmed has been staying in Bomere Heath, Shropshire, with his aunt Helen Ayash-Hill and her husband Clive.
She had not seen him since he was 13 and only learned he was in the UK thanks to a chance post on Facebook.
Ahmed's six-month seasonal worker visa had seen him travel to Scotland, including time on a fruit farm.
As a newly-qualified doctor, he said he took home only about £200 a month in Ukraine and hoped the brief time in the UK would bring in some extra money.
Research by the Migration Observatory showed two thirds of the UK's seasonal worker visa holders issued in 2021 went to Ukrainians.
Financial support
Finding himself in an impossible situation after the invasion, Ms Ayash-Hill said she had urged her nephew to travel down to Shropshire.
After staying with her for two months, she offered him a house so his family could join him.
"It does seem weird after 22 years to meet Ahmed again," Ms Ayash-Hill said.
"We get on well and have many conversations about Iraq, Baghdad, Religion and family. He wants to make his future here and work as a doctor."
Her husband Clive has also offered to sponsor them on a Homes for Ukraine visa.
So far Ahmed has relied on his aunt for financial support, but if the visa comes through he plans to take a PLAB test, to allow him to work as a doctor in the UK.
He said he was "very upset and disappointed" by the visa delays, adding he had contacted the Home Office several times.
A government spokesperson said: "More than 137,200 visas have been issued since we launched Homes for Ukraine, with thousands of families settling into life in the UK.
"Extensive security checks take place before any visa is granted to ensure all sponsor arrangements are suitable."
