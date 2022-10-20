Man in court charged with kidnap and assault on the A49 in Shropshire
A man has been charged with false imprisonment, kidnap and assault after a woman was injured in Shropshire.
The woman, in her 20s, suffered facial injuries in the assault on the A49 between Craven Arms and Wistanstow, on Friday night, West Mercia Police said.
Piers Halligan, 24, of Temeside Gardens, in Ludlow, appeared before Kidderminster magistrates on Wednesday.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 16 November.
