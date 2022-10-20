Bleed kits set to be installed in Oswestry town centre
Bleed control kits are being made available in Oswestry.
The kits, which helps blood to clot and can be used before an ambulance arrives, will be stored in and around defibrillators in the town centre.
Seven will be installed initially, Conservative councillor Les Maguire, who is behind the scheme, said.
He said the kits might have helped in two recent incidents - a stabbing and the death of 22-year-old Rebecca Steer who was hit by a car on a pavement.
A man has appeared in court in Birmingham charged with the murder of Ms Steer earlier this month.
Mr Maguire said he hoped more would be provided in the future.
"My plan is now is to write a letter to Shropshire Council and to rural parish councils and ask if they would be willing to follow suit to see if we could try and get them in every single defib box that they will fit in," he said.
