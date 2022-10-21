Gardener returns to Telford Town Park after 50-year career
A gardener who spent 50 years developing one of Telford's most popular parks says he cannot stay away despite retiring.
Brian Gibride spent five decades working in Telford Town Park since securing the job in 1979.
While he hung up his work boots two years ago, he has returned to volunteer with the Friends of Telford Town Park group.
"I'm very proud of it and glad I spent my working life here," he said.
Talking to BBC Radio Shropshire, Mr Gibride recalled fond memories of watching the 280-hectare site grow into "the jewel of Telford's crown".
He said: "There was very little here when I came, bulldozers and earth movers, the Chelsea Gardens had just been fenced off but not planted up."
With his help as part of the Telford Development Corporation, it became one of the town's most loved attractions, won several Green Flag Awards and was named in the top 10 of Britain's Best Parks in 2018.
"The development of the park will keep going forever," he added.
A group of about 15 members of the Friends of Telford Town Park group meet every Wednesday to maintain the upkeep of the gardens.
