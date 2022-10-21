Man, 82, dies after car hits wall
A man has died after a car crashed into a wall.
West Mercia Police said the 82-year-old driver, from Sarn in Montgomeryshire, was in a brown Dacia which came off the B4386 in Worthen, Shropshire.
The force said he died at the scene at about 16:00 BST on Thursday and the car had been travelling west on the road, which links Shrewsbury with Montgomery.
No other vehicles were believed to have been involved, police added.
