Cerebral palsy: The Movement Centre provides free care
Parents who feared their two-year-old son would have vital treatment delayed have thanked a charity that stepped in to provide it for free.
Archie, from Market Drayton in Shropshire, has cerebral palsy and is now being treated at The Movement Centre in Oswestry.
Where previously families would have had to pay £2,000, the charity is now in a position to provide free care.
The charity, which was founded 25 years ago, said it was "a huge milestone".
It said it was now unable to provide free treatment thanks to the "tireless efforts of fundraisers and sponsors".
"Previously families have had to pay £2,000 for targeted training therapy, which was the biggest obstacle to them accessing this vital treatment," said the charity's chair of trustees, David Vicary.
"The therapy to improve movement makes a life-changing difference to a child and their family and can even see children taking their first steps.
"For others it is the difference between being able to sit at the table with their families, playing games on the floor with siblings and friends or using their arms and hands for tasks that the rest of us so often take for granted."
'Just brilliant'
For Archie's parents, Leanne and Steve, not having to pay for his treatment is a relief after worrying how they would finance it.
"Archie is at the age now where he is starting to realise that he can't do certain things but really wants to and that pulls at the heartstrings, so to be able to get him on his feet is going to be just brilliant," Leanne said.
"Without this funding Archie's treatment would have had to be delayed."
The therapy helps children with movements including head control meaning they are able to interact with others as well as supporting them to sit unaided learn to walk.
